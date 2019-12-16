Thru-Hiker Meal Plans

These recipes will fuel you for the long haul.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Screen Shot 2019-12-16 at 10.40.52 AM

In the January/February 2020 issue, we presented detailed menus custom-built for three unique types of hikers (Meal Plans, page 33). Each recipe is designed for thru-hikers and comes from Backcountry Foodie's recipe book, Quick, Easy & Cheap Ultralight Recipes for Outdoor Explorers. Learn how to prepare them by watching the videos below. 

The Fast and Light

Prioritizing speed? Go stoveless. These recipes are great for hikers who don't want to stop and cook. Click on a photo to watch the full video.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.02.04 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.04.05 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.01.22 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.06.50 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.07.28 PM

The Foodie Feast

These recipes are for the camp chefs: Folks who love to cook and are open to cooking on the trail, without sacrificing convenience and ounces.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.03.01 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.00.23 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.01.36 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.00.01 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.05.57 PM
Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 5.04.48 PM

For nutrition information, additional recipes, and more, visit Backcountry Foodie

Related Articles

Bennett_StephenTruskoski7117_200x170.jpg
Appalachian Trail

Appalachian Trail Thru-Hiker Portraits

These men and women were photographed as they thru-hiked the 2,175-mile Appalachian Trail, from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mt. Katahdin, Maine. They each walked more than 2,000 miles—enduring the Smokies, the Shenandoahs, and the White Mountains—to get

tips for female thru-hikers: cut your hair
Skills

11 Key Tips for Female Thru-Hikers

Thinking about thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, or other long-haul route? Don't miss these tips for lady backpackers from a Colorado Trail thru-hiker.