Backyard Skills Challenge: Shelter in Place

Learn to make basics tools with what you can find in the backcountry.
Find your way using only a topo map and a GPS.
Don't panic: Severe wounds are part of the risks of backcountry travel. Learn how to treat bleeding cuts, and you just might save your hiking partner's life–or your own.
In the wilderness, a broken leg can you leave you stranded–or worse. But if you know how to diagnose, treat, and build a splint with camping gear, you'll better your odds for survival.
Editor-in-Chief Jon Dorn shows you how to get a fire going with nothing but your cellphone, a piece of steel wool, and some tinder.
Prevent the deep chill by learning how to spot and treat hypothermia in the backcountry.