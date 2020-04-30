PODCAST: Staying Safe in Bear Country

Author:
Video Duration:
7:02

Bear researcher and expert Tom Smith weighs in on what we know about bear behavior and how to stay safe when you're on the trail

Related Videos

Screen Shot 2019-05-28 at 1.15.43 PM
Play

How to Outrun Your Hiking Partner

It's like they say: You don't have to outrun the bear, you just have to outrun your friend. Escape from a bear attack with these sneaky tricks.

bear and garbage can
Play

Watch: Bears Try to Break Bear Cans

How do you make sure bear-proof products are strong enough to withstand a hungry griz? Give a food-filled bear canister to one and see if he can break it open.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER