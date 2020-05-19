Backyard Skills Challenge: Shelter in Place
Use your backyard bushcraft skills to make a shelter
Learn to make basics tools with what you can find in the backcountry.
Editor-in-Chief Jon Dorn shows you how to get a fire going with nothing but your cellphone, a piece of steel wool, and some tinder.
Don't panic: Severe wounds are part of the risks of backcountry travel. Learn how to treat bleeding cuts, and you just might save your hiking partner's life–or your own.
Prevent the deep chill by learning how to spot and treat hypothermia in the backcountry.
Find your way using only a topo map and a GPS.