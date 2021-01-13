Gear Editor Eli Bernstein takes us through what to look for when shopping for a pack.
You can't get delivery on the trail, so do the next best thing and make it yourself. Learn to make a personal pizza on your camp stove with Senior Digital Editor Adam Roy
How to improvise a flotation device using your pants.
It's important to have the right gear for backcountry skiing. Learn what to put in your pack with Backpacker Magazine and our experts.
Don't let the snow keep you down. Instead, keep moving with these tips from polar explorer Eric Larsen.
Ditch the backpack with our guide to hauling your winter gear in a sled.
Stay warm in the snow by mastering this basic skill.
Beacon, shovel, probe: Senior Editor Maren Horjus takes us through the winter safety gear you need in your pack.