Interview: Geoff York of Polar Bears International

Video Duration:
17:00

Related Videos

Ken Burns Interview
Play

The BACKPACKER Interview: Ken Burns

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joins us to talk about the people, places, and lasting importance of his latest project, "The National Parks: America's Best Idea."

Searching for North Cascades Bears
Play

Ghost Bears

Head into the Cascades to track elusivs grizzies.

bear and garbage can
Play

Watch: Bears Try to Break Bear Cans

How do you make sure bear-proof products are strong enough to withstand a hungry griz? Give a food-filled bear canister to one and see if he can break it open.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER