Interview: Geoff York of Polar Bears International

AT Interview: Correspondent Jeff Chow
Jeff Chow spent 10 months mapping every mile of the AT for BACKPACKER. Learn about his favorite spots and hard-earned tips here.
Jeff Chow spent 10 months mapping every mile of the AT for BACKPACKER. Learn about his favorite spots and hard-earned tips here.
Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joins us to talk about the people, places, and lasting importance of his latest project, "The National Parks: America's Best Idea."
Sleep warm, even when the weather wants to get you down.
Head into the Cascades to track elusivs grizzies.
How do you make sure bear-proof products are strong enough to withstand a hungry griz? Give a food-filled bear canister to one and see if he can break it open.
How to responsibly store, equip, release, and dispose of bear spray.
Learn how to deal with a black bear or grizzly encounter with Shannon Davis and Ted the Bear.