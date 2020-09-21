BACKPACKER BTS: Previewing the 2020 Fall Gear Guide

Eddie Bauer First Ascent Gear Preview
Climbing guru Peter Whittaker gives Backpacker a preview of a new line of gear from Eddie Bauer.
If there were an Oscar for indie adventure films, Bruce "Buck" Nelson would be a runaway winner
Ski tester Crystal Sagan shows the Arc'teryx Quintic 28 backpack
Yes, we know that dragging a pack down dirt road at 60 mph is excessive. No, that won't stop us from doing it anyway to find out which top packs can survive a serious case of road rash.
Dial in your carry system with these tips from BACKPACKER's gear editor.