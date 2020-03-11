Related Videos

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 3.15.30 PM
Play

Essential Knots: How to Cut Rope

Learn how to tie the most essential knots and hitches that you can use for nearly any outdoor situation, from bowlines and square knots to girth and trucker’s hitches, in our online video course.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 3.35.24 PM
Play

Essential Knots: Big Knots

Learn how to tie the most essential knots and hitches that you can use for nearly any outdoor situation, from bowlines and square knots to girth and trucker's hitches, in our online video course.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 4.16.40 PM
Play

Essential Knots: Using Tarps

Skip ahead with BACKPACKER and the Colorado Mountain School, who will teach you how to tie the most essential knots and hitches that you can use for nearly any outdoor situation, from bowlines and square knots to girth and trucker’s hitches, in our online video course.

Essential Knots
Play

Essential Knots

Skip ahead with BACKPACKER and the Colorado Mountain School, who will teach you how to tie the most essential knots and hitches that you can use for nearly any outdoor situation, from bowlines and square knots to girth and trucker’s hitches, in our online video course.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 3.16.11 PM
Play

Essential Knots: How to Coil

Skip ahead with BACKPACKER and the Colorado Mountain School, who will teach you how to tie the most essential knots and hitches that you can use for nearly any outdoor situation, from bowlines and square knots to girth and trucker’s hitches, in our online video course.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER