Backyard Skills Challenge: Tie the Knot

How to Tie a Stopper Knot
This knot could save your life.
This knot could save your life.
Adam Roy, Backpacker's in-house knot tying extraordinaire, shows us how to tie a sheet bend knot.
Learn to make basics tools with what you can find in the backcountry.
Learn how to tie a bowline knot with our easy step-by-step tutorial.
Learn how to tie an overhand knot with our easy step-by-step tutorial.
Learn how to tie a square knot with our easy step-by-step tutorial.
In the wilderness, a broken leg can you leave you stranded–or worse. But if you know how to diagnose, treat, and build a splint with camping gear, you'll better your odds for survival.