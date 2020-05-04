Basecamp: Behind the May/June 2020 Cover with Chris Burkard

Behind the Scenes: Making the 2012 Survival Cover
A behind-the-scenes look at shooting the 2012 Survival Cover with photographer Bud Force.
Whether you're solo or with a group, the BACKPACKER editors show you how to safely cross a raging river–no bridge necessary.
Stay warm in the snow by mastering this basic skill.
Sleep warmer. Sleep better.
Don't let the snow keep you down. Instead, keep moving with these tips from polar explorer Eric Larsen.
Ditch the backpack with our guide to hauling your winter gear in a sled.
Learn the basics of camping in the cold season with polar explorer Eric Larsen.
You can't get delivery on the trail, so do the next best thing and make it yourself. Learn to make a personal pizza on your camp stove with Senior Digital Editor Adam Roy