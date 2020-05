Photographer Chris Burkard talks about his process and how the May/June cover shot came together.

Photos: Chris Burkard

Our covers aren't just there to look pretty. We search out the best outdoor shots in the world to help inspire readers to seek out there own dream hikes.

This year, we've teamed up with photographer Chris Burkhardt to create two different covers for each issue: One for newsstand, and one exclusive for subscribers. Here's how he came back with these stunners for our May/June issue.