Backyard Skills Challenge: Week 1 - Get Outta Camp

Survival Skills: Get Un-Lost with GPS
Find your way using only a topo map and a GPS.
Learn to make basics tools with what you can find in the backcountry.
Don't panic: Severe wounds are part of the risks of backcountry travel. Learn how to treat bleeding cuts, and you just might save your hiking partner's life–or your own.
Learn the basics of camping in the cold season with polar explorer Eric Larsen.
Prevent the deep chill by learning how to spot and treat hypothermia in the backcountry.
In the wilderness, a broken leg can you leave you stranded–or worse. But if you know how to diagnose, treat, and build a splint with camping gear, you'll better your odds for survival.
Follow these steps and you're guaranteed the perfect campfire in no time.