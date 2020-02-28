The 15 Best National Park Campsites in America

A good campsite is so much more than a place to sleep. It's a capstone to your day of hiking, a scenic spot where you can sit down, relax, and end a great day on the trail with a great night, watching the sun go down and the stars begin to sparkle. Pitch your tent at one of these top-notch national park sites—like Lower Rae Lake at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, pictured up top—to see what we mean.

Sahale Glacier Camp, North Cascades National Park, Washington You’re not on top of the world when you reach this rock-protected site at 7,600 feet, but you’ll think you are. Blame the views, which are crowded with mountains the way the night sky is crowded with stars. Read more 1 / 14