Hike the Grander Canyon

Ian Shive/Tandemstock.com

Boquillas Canyon, the deepest gorge in Big Bend National Park, has 7,000 feet of vertical relief—almost 2,000 feet more than the Grand Canyon. But with only one-tenth the visitors of Arizona’s famous park, this remote retreat in the Chihuahuan Desert is a winter haven for hikers. Find this view—and some midwinter desert warmth—on the Boquillas Canyon Trail, overlooking the Rio Grande and Mexico (the border is mid-river). The trail starts from the end of the Boquillas Canyon Road and winds .7 mile along the rim and down to the river’s edge. Pass divots in the stone made by ancient inhabitants on the way to sandy slopes near the river that make for a fun slide down, then return the way you came. Permit park entrance fee ($30 per vehicle)