Head to the High Country

Plan your trip to the alpine as the snow melts out from meadows and ridgelines
Black Angel Trail, White Mountain National Forest, NH

The Black Angel Trail is the embodiment of what hiking is all about: isolation and solitude in nature’s undomesticated playground. The Black Angel Trail is best tackled as part of a 16.9-mile figure-eight loop from the Wild River Campground. Climb to Carter Dome in the Carter-Moriah Range, where you can look out on Mt. Washington and down over the Wild River Wilderness. Drop off the ridge into a veritable no man’s land and descent 3,100 feet through birch glades to loop back towards the trailhead.

Permit none Contact White Mountain National Forest

Larry Garland and Courtney Holden

