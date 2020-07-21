Head to the High Country

The Black Angel Trail is the embodiment of what hiking is all about: isolation and solitude in nature’s undomesticated playground. The Black Angel Trail is best tackled as part of a 16.9-mile figure-eight loop from the Wild River Campground. Climb to Carter Dome in the Carter-Moriah Range, where you can look out on Mt. Washington and down over the Wild River Wilderness. Drop off the ridge into a veritable no man’s land and descent 3,100 feet through birch glades to loop back towards the trailhead.

Permit none Contact White Mountain National Forest

Larry Garland and Courtney Holden