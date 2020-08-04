Find Gold at Mosquito Beach, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Mosquito Beach, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan Steve Perry

You won’t get rich going to the end of a rainbow, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find treasure. Like when it leads you to Mosquito Beach, a piece of rugged Michigan shoreline on Lake Superior. It’s accessible via the North Country Trail (near mile 12 from Munising Falls) or the 10-mile Chapel Loop (near mile 3), but no matter how you get there, plan to linger, says photographer Steve Perry. Spend the night (permit required; $5/person per night), and don’t miss the .9-mile spur to Mosquito Falls, which river otters and beavers frequent.