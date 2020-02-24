Explore the Appalachian Trail in 3D

There's no wrong way to hike the Appalachian Trail. Some people thru-hike it, some people section-hike it, and every year, tens of thousands of dayhikers tackle bite-size chunks. Whatever way you choose to walk it, one thing's clear: The AT is one of the world's great adventures.

Now, there's a new way to explore it: with our new 3D map of the trail. Experience dozens of the AT's best views, peaks, and towns, travel to Great Smoky Mountains and Shenandoah National Parks, and discover BACKPACKER readers' own favorite spots (share your own and we'll add it to the map). By the time you get to Katahdin, you may just be ready to lace up your trail runners and quit your job.

Check out the map below, or click here to see it in full screen. (Best viewed on desktop or tablet.)