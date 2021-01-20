Chasing Fire and Ice on the Artist Point Trail, Washington

Find alpine bliss halfway through this snowshoe beneath an active volcano in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest
Author:
Publish date:
campsite in snow with mountain in the background

The icy crunch of my snowshoes ripples into the silence and then falls away. Another step, and my breath fogs before me in miniature echo of the gray clouds obscuring the valley below. Here on Artist Point, though, all is crystalline sunlight. Beyond the ridgeline, the hanging glaciers of Mt. Shuksan cling to ancient greenschist cliffs. Approaching a steep hillock, I flip up the heel risers of my snowshoes and dig in my poles, eager to see what view waits at the top. I’ve been climbing for a while, leaving the clouds behind as more and more peaks come into view on either side; now I’m at the crest at last. For the first time all morning I can see the looming, 10,781-foot dome of Mt. Baker, a wisp of steam rising from the crater. From my new high point, the horizon stretches to the bare, red-brown cliffs of American Border Peak, too steep for snow. On the lower slopes ancient cedars and firs crowd over the turquoise Nooksack River. The rest of the hike is wonderful, but this moment is perfection. Baker’s volcanic fire above, ice around and below, and a sea of peaks beyond them all, spilling north into Canada.

Trailhead Heather Meadows (past the ski lifts, at the end of the road) Season November to June Permit None Difficulty 2/5 Distance 4 miles

Related Articles

NOV12HUT_Welty_HiddenLake_COMPOSITE_445X260
Stories

The High Life: Hidden Lake Peak Fire Lookout, WA

Claim an eagle's roost above Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

Change Creek
Seattle Trails

Hall Point - Change Creek Trail

Follow this fledgling trail under Deception Crags to find great views of the Snoqualmie Valley from Hall Point. Continue on to the summit of Mt. Washington.

REI - DC Trails
Adventure Travel

Hike It: Washington, D.C. - Area Trails

Backcountry bliss is closer to the Beltway than you might expect. [Sponsored]

Umatilla_Rock_at_Sunrise
Trips

10 Trails That Will Make You Fall in Love With the Desert

Stay outside this winter on these hikes in the country's driest landscapes.

Mt. Baker Wilderness Washington
Washington Trails

Chase Perfect Light in the Mt. Baker Wilderness

Good conditions and better timing make this Washington spot a gorgeous place for photographs.

redwoods
Washington Trails

7 Hikes to Beat the Heat

Too hot for you? Head into this deep-shade forests for a little chill.

uinta
Trips

The 10 Best Winter Hut Hikes

Head into the wilderness without the hassle of a four-season tent

Stories

Twin Lakes Trail, Washington

Explore Washington's storied old-growth forests plus an authentic ghost town.

dog mountain2
Trips

Ten Spring Wildflower Hikes to See Gorgeous Blooms

Catch the best of the early season show on these nine routes curated exclusively for Basecamp members.