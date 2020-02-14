30 Hazardous Hikes (That You Should Do Anyway)

From grizzlies to falling rocks to maze-like canyons, you'll want to come prepared for these tricky trips.

No matter how comfortable hikers are with the wilderness, it's still just that: wilderness. In the backcountry, anything can and does happen. But just because a trail's hazardous doesn't mean it's not worth hiking. In fact, some of our favorite trails come with a dash of danger.

We've picked out 30 of our favorite hikes that are a little (or a lot) risky, and divided them into five categories. Read on and tackle them for yourself. Just make sure you know what you're doing.