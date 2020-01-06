20 Bucket List Hiking Trips to Take in 2020

This is the year to take the plunge .Small trips and long weekends keep us moving, but it’s time to stop putting it off—2020 is the year to finally take that big trip. After all, bucket list trips aren’t just for right before kicking the bucket, and going on a life-list worthy trip this year is the perfect way to set you up for a new decade of bold dreams. The key to starting off the ‘20s right? Pick a journey you’ll remember. Start with these classics

Complete the Long Range Traverse This 25-mile route through Newfoundland’s Gros Morne National Park takes you through an untouched-feeling land of stunted mountain tundra, through ocky canyons fringed with deciduous forest,, and past hidden lakes from Western Brook Pond to Ferry Gulch and the highway. The five campsites scattered along the route are maybe the best signs of a route from end to end. 1 / 20