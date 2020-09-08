These days, everything is wireless. Home video surveillance, video game controllers, retail checkout systems, and everything in between, they've all cut the cord. While wireless technology is certainly convenient and allows more flexibility when using our electronics, it does come with its faults. Wired headphones actually offer better overall audio quality, as they convey electronic signals directly to your device without any potential for interference. Wired headphones plugged directly into your computer will offer you better sound, as there are no additional barriers for signals to pass through. So, if you demand the best possible audio quality, whether for music, gaming, or conferencing, wired headphones are your safest and best bet.