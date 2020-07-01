Water Container

Water bottles are an infinitely important piece of gear to bring on any outdoor adventure. But you cannot rely solely on water bottles for enough water to cook, clean and hydrate with when you’re on a desert camping trip, a river rafting adventure or even just a weekend camping trip to nearby state park. Plastic reusable water containers can be great to bring a lot more water with you or to carry more easily. Here are three different types of bags to consider on your next adventure.