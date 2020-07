Ingrown toenail: the very words make any athlete or hiker’s feet hurt. When a nail starts growing into the nailbed, causing pain at the lightest touch, it can turn a fun day out into a miserable ordeal. While going to a podiatrist is the most sure-fire cure for an ingrown nail, sometimes that’s not possible. That’s where these drops come in. Add a small amount, wait for the nail to soften, and you can just clip the offending portion off.