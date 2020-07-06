21 Perfect Solo Hikes to Get Away From Everyone

Tom King Camp, Austin Creek State Recreation Area, CA
California’s rolling hills and desert heat will eagerly invite you to cool off in isolated swimming holes.
In 2020, we're putting a premium on personal space: Rather than aiming for the classics, the safest, most pleasant way to enjoy the outdoors right now is to plan a trip to the US's less-trafficked peaks, trails, and campsites rather. You may not have these 21 destinations completely to yourself, but if you want to beat the crowds of the most popular national parks, these are for you.
Finding a hike of your own is as easy as getting off the trail—and this Sierra spot makes it easy.
Discover the forgotten lakes and boulder fields in, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, UT. Take Ruth Lake Trail and head off on a private adventure.
Bush whack through the jungles of Congaree National Park, SC, to find the River Trail, then find sanctuary on one of the secluded beaches.
Even locals hardly know about Hesse Creek in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN/NC, this secluded spot is the perfect nature get away to explore.
Come to Hawaii’s Big Island and hike into the rainforest for private beaches
Leave the desert heat and hike along side Lanphier Canyon Blue River Loop, take a dip in the cool Arizona water when the sun gets too hot.
Climb up 4,000 foot peaks for views of lakes, wildlife and the surrounding mountains of White Mountain National Forest, NH.
Camp and kayak at one of three remote islands
It may be in a popular park, but you won't find any crowds on this underappreciated trail.
Leave your canoe and hike through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, in Minnesota, your legs will appreciate the exercise on the Sioux-Hustler Loop.
The cave brings the crowds, which in turn leaves the hiking trails deserted; enjoy seclusion on the trail trekking through Mammoth Cave National Park.
Dip into Georgias’ Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest after hiking along babbling creeks, and silent oak trees, find your paradise in a swimming hole.
Get wet in late summer when the Queets River is easily crossed to see a rainforest most hikers never knew existed in Olympic National Park, Washington.
Negotiate a climb just shy of 14,000-feet. Hike MT. Meeker's solitary trails escaping the mobs of people across the valley on Longs Peak ridge.
At eight thousand feet in Guadalupe Mountains, the Texan desert seemingly stretches forever.
Thirty miles in Florida’s swampy backcountry can challenge even the toughest of nerves. But if you can stomach the elements, the rewards will gladly greet you.
Camp in comfort at DeSoto State Park, rent this three-sided shelter for a family weekend of hiking, biking, and swimming under southern waterfalls.
Backpack past shimmering high-altitude lakes, up steep mountain ridges, and over 7,000+ foot passes in the mountains of the Selway-Bitterroot, MT.
Toughen up to find total solitude on this 46-mile journey through a remote, untracked canyon. If you can get there, West Little Owyhee is worth the pain.