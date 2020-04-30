When hitting the great outdoors, there's nothing better than leaving tech gadgets at home and simply allowing nature to provide. Still, it can be difficult to go on extended camping trips without the creature comforts you're used to. Especially if you're camping in a warm climate, tents, cabins, and campers can quickly get stuffy and hinder your ability to sleep comfortably. That’s why portable tent fans are a must-have piece of gear for anyone looking for extra comfort in nature. Most modern options are more than just a fan; they also come with various lighting options and charging capabilities. Not sure which to choose? Check out some great options below.