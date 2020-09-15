Fireproof Document Holders

Nobody wants to think about the worst-case scenario, but when disaster strikes, it’s better to be prepared. Although we live in an increasingly digital age, there are pieces of physical paper that you would not want to lose if there were to be a fire or flood at your home or office. Investing in a water and fireproof storage system for important documents, jewelry and even hard drives is a smart idea. Most are made of fiberglass, making them extremely heat resistant. Whether you want to protect your kid’s baby footprints, your passport or years’ worth of family photos, we’ve rounded up our favorite safety bags.