A crossbow is an investment, and the last thing you want is for your bow to deteriorate or rust and the strings to have to be replaced frequently. Just like you’d wax your car or lube a bike chain to keep it looking and working great, your crossbow needs maintenance too. Crossbow lube is specifically designed to reduce friction between the rail and the string, helping increase performance and extending your bow’s life. All our picks below also come with a conditioning formula to keep your strings in top shape.