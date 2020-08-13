Children Hydration Pack

When you’re in the middle of serious, sustained exercise, waterbottles can be a bit of a hassle. With a hydration pack, you won’t need to stop to get a drink, or completely take off your backpack or bike bag—just grab the mouthpiece and keep going. Hydration packs can be an advantage in the backcountry, too, allowing you to carry in more water on long trips without piling water bottle after water bottle into your pack or refilling at every creek. This is especially valuable on desert trips or late-season alpine trips, when water sources are scarce and you need to carry in everything you need for hydration and cooking.