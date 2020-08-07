Adhesive Patches

Accidents happen, and when they happen on the hiking trail or on the road, they can leave you with ripped and torn equipment and clothing. There’s no reason to walk around wearing bags. Instead, pull off a quick and effective repair with a simple kit, either needle and thread or an adhesive patch. Pick your repair kit based on what you want to fix: A soft, flexible patch is best for light fabrics, while heavy-duty backpacks may require the strength of a sewn repair.