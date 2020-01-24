PODCAST: Trapped on Mount Rainier

In May of 2019, Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy and his three climbing partners attempted an ascent of Mt. Rainier via the notoriously difficult Liberty Ridge route. But rockfall, illness, and weather derailed the team's plans, leaving them stranded on the mountain days longer than expected as supplies dwindled. In this week's episode of Out Alive, we examine how a series of small decisions can lead to a dire situation. Listen below, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify, or read the story that inspired the episode.