PODCAST: Trapped in Quicksand

A misstep in Zion traps a hiker in the mud in the season 2 premiere of Out Alive.
We're all familiar with the cliché: A jungle explorer steps on what looks like a solid patch of sand, only to be sucked down into it, leaving only a pith helmet bobbing on top. But quicksand is real, if a little different than how its portrayed in the movies.

Our survivor this week: Ryan Osmun, who found himself trapped waist-deep in freezing quicksand during a hike on the Subway in Zion National Park. Find out what happened next in the season 2 premier of BACKPACKER's podcast, Out Alive. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or below, then read the original story.

