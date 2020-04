The thru-hiking community knew that "Sovereign" was bad news. Why wasn't anyone able to stop him?

Appalachian Trail Adobe Stock

Every year, thousands of aspiring thru-hikers head out on the Appalachian Trail for the adventure of a lifetime. In 2019, Canadian hiker Kirby Morrill was one of them. But her trip that year didn't end on top of Katahdin. Instead, it ended in an incident that would shake the trail's tight-knit community. In this season finale, we explore what happened and how things went so wrong. Listen to Part 1 of the two-episode series here.

Listen below, or subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.