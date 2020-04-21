PODCAST: Tragedy on the Appalachian Trail

Of all the risks of hiking a long trail, running into a dangerous person is one of the least likely. But as our next story shows, you never know exactly what–or who–is coming down the trail.
Every year, thousands of aspiring thru-hikers head out on the Appalachian Trail for the adventure of a lifetime. One out of five of them will succeed, hiking all 2,000-odd miles of the path in a single season. In 2019, Canadian hiker Kirby Morrill was one of them. But her trip that year didn't end on top of Katahdin. Instead, it ended in an incident that would shake the trail's tight-knit community.

