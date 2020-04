Are bears dangerous? Not if you plan ahead. Learn to stay safe in bear country with these tips from researcher Tom Smith.

It's good to respect bears: They're some of the biggest, baddest animals, in North America. But despite the outsize attention that bear attacks get, there's no reason to fear them. In this special Bearpacker podcast episode, Louisa Albanese is joined by biologist Tom Smith of Brigham Young University, who shares what he's learned over years of working with our furry neighbors.