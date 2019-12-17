PODCAST: Injured on an Ice Ledge

After a fall while climbing a remote Alaskan peak, Malcolm Daly found himself gravely injured and miles from help.

Photo by Isaac Savitz

In May of 1999, Malcolm Daly headed to the Alaska Range with his partner Jim Donini to fulfill a dream: to climb a new route up one of the area's remote and wild peaks. But just short of the summit of Thunder Mountain, Malcolm fell, causing an ice screw to pull out. He plummeted 200 feet and shattered both legs before the rope arrested his fall. Incapacitated, Malcolm spent the next two days on an ice ledge as a winter storm loomed near.

In this week's episode of Out Alive, we discuss how one horrific accident can cause a ripple effect of positive change. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

