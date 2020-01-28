PODCAST: Buried By a Rockslide

Falling rock leaves a hiker injured and trapped miles from help in the latest episode of Out Alive.
On August 27, 2013, Phil White and his two hiking buddies were attempting an ascent of the Middle Teton in Wyoming's Grant Teton National Park. Midway through their hike, a rockslide let loose from the cliffs above them, sending car-size boulders raining down on the three men. Rocks buried White, who became pinned and gravely injured miles away from help. Listen to the full story below, and subscribe to Out Alive on iTunes or Spotify.

