14 More Awesome (and Awesomely Bad) Outdoor Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Hike the desert or sail the Indian Ocean with these great (but sometimes cringe-inducing) flicks.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

There's a whole wild world out there, and at times like this, when you can't go and see it yourself, popping on a good movie is one way to help keep that wanderlust at bay. These 14 movies are all worth watching—most sincerely, a few ironically—and you can see all of them on streaming services right now. (Need more ideas? Check out our original list of 34 awesome, streamable outdoor movies.)

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

You wake up one morning to find your sailboat impaled by a rogue shipping container. You’re sinking. What do you do? If you’re Robert Redford’s unnamed sailor, you rely on your wits to take you through everything from a tropical storm to ocean currents. Stream Now on Amazon

All Is Lost (2013)

You wake up one morning to find your sailboat impaled by a rogue shipping container. You’re sinking. What do you do? If you’re Robert Redford’s unnamed sailor, you rely on your wits to take you through everything from a tropical storm to ocean currents. Stream Now on Amazon

1 / 14

Related Articles

BP0515Feature_Hoskinini_Opener
Stories

Catch Me If You Can

In 1863, a legendary Navajo headman evaded the U.S. Army in the desert. David Roberts goes in search of the Southwest's best-kept secret.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER