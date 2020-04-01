Featured Member: Yvonne Edgett

This Appalachian Trail thru-hiker (2010) balances luxe and light on her long-distance jaunts around the East.
Where do you live?

Western North Carolina

Why do you hike?

I hike because I love being in the outdoors and feel free.

How often do you get out on the trails?

I get out every 2 weeks on the trails.

What’s your all-time favorite campsite?

My favorite campsite is a off the Appalachian Trail near Grassy Bald in the Roan Mountain area of Tennessee.

What’s your perfect trip?

My ideal outing is anywhere on the Appalachian Trail. I prefer to hike in the fall, winter and spring. Not big on hot summer hiking. The perfect trip? Any time that I can get away from work.

What’s next on your hiking bucket list?

Next hike on my bucket list is maybe the Pinhoti Trail.

What’s your favorite piece of gear of all time, something you recommend as readily as you can and would never dream of going hiking without?

That is a difficult one, but I have a few: my Zpacks Duplex tent, my NEMO Tensor Insulated Sleep Pad and my NEMO Fillo Luxury Pillow.

What’s your go-to luxury item on hiking or backpacking trips?

My go-to luxury item would be my ultraight SunYear camp chair (when I do actually bring it).

