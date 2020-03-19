Live Stream: Watch the Northern Lights

Need a break from the world? Sit back and catch the aurora borealis live from Churchill, Manitoba.

If you're anything like us, you probably need to relax right now. And we can't think of a better way to do it than by watching one of the most serene natural phenomena out there: the northern lights.

Every night, Explore.org and Polar Bears International are streaming a view of the night sky from the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, Manitoba, which wildlife lovers will recognize as the site of Explore's polar bear cams. The light show peaks in late winter and early spring, so now is prime time to tune in. Catch the stream below, or on Explore.org.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Did we mention we made a playlist? We made a playlist.