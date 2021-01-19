Recipe: Tuna Melt Crunchwrap
Put a backcountry spin on a fast food cult favorite.
Makes 2 servings
- 2 pouches tuna
- 1/2 cup mayo (or 8 single-serve packets)
- 2 Tbsp chopped pepperoncini
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- 4 flour tortillas
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
At Home:
- Pack all ingredients in separate, leak-proof containers.
In Camp:
- Combine tuna, mayo, pepperoncini, salt, and pepper.
- Place a tortilla flat on a plate and spoon half of tuna mixture onto the center. Sprinkle half of cheese on top.
- Trim a second tortilla into a smaller circle (about half the diameter—eat the scraps); place it on top of tuna and cheese.
- Tightly fold the edges of the bottom tortilla over the top tortilla to create a hexagon and fully encase the tuna mixture.
- Heat oil in a skillet and place wrap seam-side down. Cook until the underside is golden-brown, then flip and cook for an additional 2 to 4 minutes.
- Make second wrap with remaining ingredients.
CALORIES 991 | PROTEIN 40 g | WEIGHT 12 oz.