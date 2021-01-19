Recipe: Tuna Melt Crunchwrap

Put a backcountry spin on a fast food cult favorite.
Author:
Publish date:
Tuna Melt Crunchwrap

Put a fresh spin on the recipe below by adding lettuce and tomatoes, and prepare on the first day of your hike.

Makes 2 servings

  • 2 pouches tuna
  • 1/2 cup mayo (or 8 single-serve packets)
  • 2 Tbsp chopped pepperoncini
  • Salt to taste
  • Pepper to taste
  • 4 flour tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil

At Home: 

  1. Pack all ingredients in separate, leak-proof containers.

In Camp:

  1. Combine tuna, mayo, pepperoncini, salt, and pepper.
  2. Place a tortilla flat on a plate and spoon half of tuna mixture onto the center. Sprinkle half of cheese on top.
  3. Trim a second tortilla into a smaller circle (about half the diameter—eat the scraps); place it on top of tuna and cheese.
  4. Tightly fold the edges of the bottom tortilla over the top tortilla to create a hexagon and fully encase the tuna mixture.
  5. Heat oil in a skillet and place wrap seam-side down. Cook until the underside is golden-brown, then flip and cook for an additional 2 to 4 minutes.
  6. Make second wrap with remaining ingredients.

CALORIES 991 | PROTEIN 40 g | WEIGHT 12 oz.

Related Articles

august 09 pesto tuna sandwich 445x260
Recipes

Recipe: Pesto Tuna Sandwich

Take your tuna to the next level with this gourmet sandwich.

Wild Albacore Tuna Packets image by AB
Lunch Recipes

Delicious Tuna in 3 Different Ways

Tuna can be served in so many ways, check out these three amazing meals.

sept 2010 cook like pro tuna salad 445x260
Recipes

Recipe: Tuna Salad with Sprouts

A simple tuna salad gets a nutritional punch with the addition of bean sprouts.

tuna with olives and capers
Recipes

Dirtbag Recipe: Tuna with Olives and Capers

Try this quick and easy fish recipe.

Lunch Recipes

Recipe: Sierra Szechwan Chicken Salad

The Sierra Szechwan Chicken Salad provides a healthy option that satisfies.

Lunch Recipes

3 Types of Wraps

Fast and easy food for your hike.

Crispy Avocado Melt image by Carmel Zucker
Dinner Recipes

Crispy Avocado Melt

This dish is salty and crunchy and full of anti inflammatory properties.

fish
Dinner Recipes

Dirtbag to Gourmet: Fish Recipes

Dig into a backcountry fish feast with these easy-prep, sure-to-wow dishes.

Use Spice Blends to Improve your Trail Cooking
Dinner Recipes

Trail Recipe: Cincinnati Chili

This Buckeye favorite has rich mole flavors without being especially hot. It’s thinner than normal chili, and usually served over hot dogs or spaghetti.