Recipe: Ginger Spiced Apple Cider

Warm up with this recipe for apple cider with a kick.
Author:
Publish date:
apples

Fresh is best, but any kind of apple juice will do in a pinch.

As your favorite trails and campsites cool down, sip this fall warmer for a classic treat with a kick. 

Recipe

3-6 oz Unfiltered apple juice (If you can find unfiltered apple cider made from fresh apples, even better, but on the trail, a juice box or pouch will do too)

1 individual packet of mulling spices

1 oz Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur

1 oz vanilla vodka

¼ oz agave nectar

1 small apple for garnish (optional)

At Home:

Measure apple juice and put in a leakproof container, measure ginger liqueur, vodka, and agave into a separate zip-top bag. Make sure to pack one packet of mulling spices per drink.

On the Trail:

Heat apple juice with one packet of mulling spices and brew according to directions. Once juice comes to a boil remove from heat. Add ginger liqueur, vodka, and agave and stir until agave is dissolved. Toast apple slices over a fire and toss in for garnish

