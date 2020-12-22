Recipe: Ginger Spiced Apple Cider
As your favorite trails and campsites cool down, sip this fall warmer for a classic treat with a kick.
Recipe
3-6 oz Unfiltered apple juice (If you can find unfiltered apple cider made from fresh apples, even better, but on the trail, a juice box or pouch will do too)
1 individual packet of mulling spices
1 oz Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur
1 oz vanilla vodka
¼ oz agave nectar
1 small apple for garnish (optional)
At Home:
Measure apple juice and put in a leakproof container, measure ginger liqueur, vodka, and agave into a separate zip-top bag. Make sure to pack one packet of mulling spices per drink.
On the Trail:
Heat apple juice with one packet of mulling spices and brew according to directions. Once juice comes to a boil remove from heat. Add ginger liqueur, vodka, and agave and stir until agave is dissolved. Toast apple slices over a fire and toss in for garnish