A Veteran Thru-Hiker's Best Advice

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime with the most popular columns from thru-hiker Liz "Snorkel" Thomas.

Starting a 2,000-plus-mile journey can be daunting. Luckily, you have some help: Liz "Snorkel" Thomas, a Triple Crowner, teacher, and former speed record holder for the Appalachian Trail. This month, Liz is returning to answer your biggest questions about life on long trails. To celebrate, we've collected seven of her most popular columns; check back soon for new advice and answers.

What's the Biggest Mistake Beginners Make? Master the shakedown for a smoother trek. Read the full story. 1 / 7

Dreaming of a thru-hike of your own? Get started with AIM Adventure U's Thru-Hiking 101 course, taught by Liz.