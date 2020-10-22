3 Perfect Exercises to Keep You Pain-Free and Pack-Ready - Backpacker

3 Perfect Exercises to Keep You Pain-Free and Pack-Ready

Whether it’s a moderate overnight load or 45 pounds of expedition gear, the moment you put on a pack your body must acclimate to additional pressure on your joints, muscles, and spine. Add these exercises to your workout routine to feel like a champ no matter how much you're carrying.
Author:
Publish date:
Exercising by a mountain lake

Rotating Lunges

This exercise works quads and glutes, and strengthens the muscles that support the spine when carrying a heavy load.

Reps 10 each side Sets 3

1. Interlock your fingers and clasp your palms together with your hands near your chest.

2. Take a large stride forward with the left foot. Lower your hips toward the ground, bending both knees into a lunge. (Make sure that the front knee does not travel beyond the front foot.)

3. As you drop to the ground, extend your arms until your elbows are straight, with your clasped hands pointing straight ahead. Rotate to the left so that your arms point perpendicular over your forward leg. As you stand up, rotate back so you are facing forward and reposition your hands in front of your chest.

4. Repeat with the right leg, pointing over the right thigh.

Single-leg rotations with egyptian hold illustration

Single-Leg Rotations with Egyptian Hold

Increase your core strength by challenging your overall stability.

Reps 10 each side Sets 3

1. Standing on one foot, lift your arms to the sides, shoulder high, then bend the elbows to 90 degrees. Face your palms up and rest a small plate (5 pounds each is a good place to start) on your hands. (Pretend you are a waiter carrying two small trays .)

2. Keep your upper body in this position as you slowly rotate your shoulders and spine 90 degrees to the right. Return to center and rotate to the left. Repeat. 

loaded shoulder rolls illustration

Loaded Shoulder Rolls

As the miles pass, we tend to let our shoulders droop forward. This exercise builds strength to keep your shoulder blades properly positioned.

Reps 10 each direction Sets 3

1. Hold a 10- to 20-pound dumbbell, kettlebell, or similar weight in each hand.

2. Stand up tall with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and arms at your sides. Grip the weight so that your palms face your thighs.

3. Pull your shoulder blades back toward your spine as you push your breastbone forward.

4. In a slow, fluid motion, lift your shoulders up, then forward, then down, emphasizing the diameter of the circle you are creating. Complete 10 circles, then switch directions.

The Expert

Kaelyn Silva, CSCS, is the owner of Pasadena Sport Science. When she’s not training clients, she enjoys loading up her pack and hiking with her dogs in California's Ansel Adams Wilderness.

Make Your Own Weights

Is your home gym lacking gear? There are substitutions all around you.

  • In place of dumbbells or kettlebells, use a liquid laundry detergent container
  • (or other gallon-sized container with a built-in handle filled with fluid or sand).
  • If you need a heavy item for deadlifts or a farmer’s carry, load up a reusable grocery bag or a bucket with small weights, a bag of flour, rice, or water bottles.
  • Need a barbell substitute? Load your pack with textbooks or that bag of potting mix you forgot about.

Related Articles

Potato chip
Backpacking Fitness

3 Exercises to Prevent Back and Shoulder Pain

Those familiar aches that arise from hauling a heavy pack can force you into bad posture and take all the fun out of hiking. Fight load fatigue by strengthening the muscles that surround your spine, hips, and shoulders

v sit with medicine ball
Backpacking Fitness

3 Exercises to Get Fit for Paddling

You train your legs for the trail, right? Now do the same for your upper body and make your days on the water easier. Bonus: These exercises work the same muscles that help you carry a heavy pack.

doing leg exercises
Backpacking Fitness

Up Your Hiking Endurance With These 3 Exercises

Escape the gym with these movement-based routines designed to take your workout outdoors.

BP1118SKIL_gfullerton05282bright3-sm
Backpacking Fitness

3 Exercises to Train for Carrying Heavy Packs

Whether you need to carry a full load of winter gear or just an extra camp chair, train your muscles to take the weight with these three exercises.

joint-injury-proofing
Backpacking Fitness

3 Exercises to Injury-Proof Your Joints

Strengthen joints and banish sprains for good.

exercises you can do with a backpack
Backpacking Fitness

8 Exercises You Can Do With Just Your Backpack

Skip the dumbbells and the gym membership. This year, whip yourself into shape with nothing more than your backpack.

big jump
Backpacking Fitness

3 Exercises to Help You Hike Stronger Now

Before you hit the trail, try these exercises to build leg strength and stamina.

Thumbnail 200x170 12018
Cooking

Custom Training: Exercises for Every Body Type

Get stronger and hike longer with a workout that matches your physique.

7.3 - Leopard Crawl
Backpacking Fitness

11 Bodyweight Exercises to Train for Hiking

This workout will get you trail fit without the trail—or any equipment.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER