3 Hors D'oeuvres to Fancy Up Your Next Camping Trip

We all need a little something to munch on while we wait for the chili to rehydrate. These tasty, easy-prep apps might just be the most memorable part of the meal.

Elevate your snack game by leaving the granola at home. Nick Cote

Oysters with Sriracha Mignonette

Live it up with this seafood snack. Makes 1-2 servings, or enough sauce for 1 can of smoked oysters.

1 Tbsp. minced shallot

3 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. Sriracha

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. ground pepper

One 3.75-oz. can smoked oysters

At home: Mix all ingredients except oysters until salt and sugar are dissolved. Pack in a leak-proof container.

In camp: Open can of oysters only slightly and drain the oil (pack it out to follow LNT principles). Pour mignonette sauce directly into the can and stir to combine. Enjoy as is or with crackers.

Calories 181 Weight 4.7 oz. Protein 18 g

Crunchy Edamame

Packed with protein and iron, this crispy snack is just the ticket. Makes 1 cup, or roughly 2 servings.

2 cups frozen shelled edamame

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

½ tsp. salt

At home: Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss frozen edamame (no need to thaw) with soy sauce and salt in a large bowl until evenly coated. Spread on a baking sheet in an even layer and bake, stirring occasionally, for 45 to 60 minutes, or until lightly browned and crispy. Let cool and store in a zip-top bag.

In camp: Enjoy as-is.

Calories 65 Weight 2.3 oz Protein 7 g

Chipotle-Lime Banana Chips

Chili powder adds a smoky heat to this trail mix staple. Makes 1/ cups dried banana chips.

2 bananas, ripe but still firm

1 lime

1 tsp. chipotle chili powder

1 tsp. salt

At home: Preheat oven to 250°F. Slice bananas into /-inch-thick rounds and toss with juice from the lime. Arrange on a large, parchment-lined baking sheet (do not use foil, bananas will stick). Combine chili powder and salt in a small bowl, then sprinkle over bananas (you might not use all of the mixture). Bake for one hour (or dehydrate at 135° for 8 to 10 hours), then flip the banana slices. Bake for at least another 30 to 45 minutes for a softer texture, or up to 1 hour for crispier chips. The banana slices will be pliable right out of the oven but will harden as they cool. Store in a zip-top bag.

In camp: Eat them straight or add them to your gorp or oatmeal.

Calories 210 Weight 1 oz. Protein <1 g