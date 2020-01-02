3 Decadent Camping Desserts That Aren't S'mores

Just because you're packing in dinner shouldn't mean you have to skip the best course. These sweet treats are well worth the extra ounces.

Hand-pick or pack 'em in—this berry crisp is tasty either way. Nick Cote

Blueberry Crisp

This recipe shines during foraging season, but you can use freeze-dried blueberries to enjoy it year-round. Makes 2 servings

1 Tbsp. melted butter

1 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ cup oats

1 cup blueberries (fresh or freeze-dried)

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. flour

Pinch salt

¼ cup water

At home: Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine melted butter, sugar, cinnamon, and oats in a bowl, stirring until oats are coated. Spread on a greased baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes or until oats are golden brown. Let cool and store in a zip-top bag. Pack berries and remaining ingredients separately.

In camp: Rehydrate berries if necessary. Combine berries, brown sugar, flour, salt, and water in a pot and cook over low heat, stirring frequently for 5 to 7 minutes or until blueberries burst and sauce has thickened. Top with granola and enjoy.

Weight 9 oz. Protein 7 g Calories 280

Stuffed Apples

This fire-baked treat is as good as grandma’s homemade pie. Bonus: no dishes. Makes 2 servings

2 apples, any kind

½ cup oats

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

Pinch salt

At home: Core the apples, making an inch-wide hole. Mix remaining ingredients. Stuff half of the mixture in each apple and wrap in foil. If not eating on night one, pack whole apples and filling separately.

In camp: Build a campfire and let it burn until hot coals have formed. Place the foil-wrapped apples directly on the coals. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes, turning frequently. Apples are done when soft to the squeeze (be careful—they're hot). Remove and enjoy warm.

Weight 7 oz. Protein 3 g Calories 251

Chimney Cakes

Enjoy a Hungarian classic with a backpacker twist. Makes 2 servings

½ cup flour (plus 2 Tbsp. extra)

4 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. baking powder

Pinch salt

4 Tbsp. water

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 tsp. cinnamon

At home: Combine / cup flour, half the sugar, baking powder, and salt in a zip-top bag. Pack vegetable oil, cinnamon, extra flour, and a 5-foot-long piece of aluminum foil separately.

In camp: Mix flour mixture and water, adding a little more flour as needed until it resembles pizza dough. Let sit and find two branches as thick as your wrist and at least 2 feet long. Wrap them in aluminum foil and grease with 1 tsp. oil, reserving the rest. Split dough in half and hand-roll each piece into a /-inch-thick, rounded strip. Wrap each piece of dough around a branch so the strips touch but don't overlap. Press to flatten to /-inch thick. Coat dough with remaining oil and roll in sugar and cinnamon. Cook over the fire like you’re roasting a marshmallow, rotating until sugar caramelizes and dough is golden. Slide off of the branch and enjoy warm.

Weight 3 oz. Protein 3 g Calories 279