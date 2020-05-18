Cold soaking is a popular no-cook method among weight-conscious hikers. But ditching your stove doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor.

Spanish Rice Medley Nick Cote

Spanish Rice Medley

This dish packs fresh-from-the-kitchen taste with a fraction of the effort.

Makes 1 serving

1 cup instant rice

¼ cup salsa

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 drops hot sauce

Pinch onion salt

Pinch oregano

Dash cumin

2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

4 pieces chicken jerky

2 cups water

At home: Pack rice in a zip-top bag. Pour salsa, olive oil, and hot sauce into a leak-proof container (for long trips, dehydrate, or eat early in your trip). Store spices in a zip-top bag. Pack jerky separately.

In camp: Pour rice into coldsoak jar. Add water, and let sit for 1.5 hours. (Tip: Prep during your last break of the day so it's ready when you arrive at camp.) Check on rice periodically and add water as needed (particularly hot days may necessitate more liquid). Once soft, drain any remaining water. Stir in salsa mixture and spices. Let sit for 10 minutes. Mix and top with jerky.

Calories* 676 Weight 8 oz.

Protein 21 g

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Couscous Chickpea Salad

Break the monotony of trail food with a taste of the Mediterranean.

Makes 1 serving

¼ cup canned chickpeas

¼ cup brined kalamata olives

¼ cup raisins

1/3 cup couscous

Pinch onion salt

Pinch dried parsley

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup water

At home: For trips over three days, dehydrate chickpeas and olives before packing. Drain the chickpeas, then rinse, pat dry, and place in a dehydrator at 130°F until hard (18 to 22 hours). Rinse and dry olives, then dehydrate at 125°F until completely dry (4 to 6 hours). Pack chickpeas, olives, raisins, and couscous together. Store spices and oil separately.

In camp: Pour couscous mixture into cold-soak jar. Add water, mix thoroughly, and cover. Once the couscous and chickpeas are tender (about 20 mins), drain, then add spices and olive oil.

Calories 535 Weight 10 oz.

Protein 14 g

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tuna Pasta Salad

There’s no boiling required for this indulgent dinner.

Makes 1 serving

1 package ramen noodles, any flavor

2 packets mayonnaise

3-oz. packet tuna

3 Tbsp. dehydrated celery

3 Tbsp. dehydrated peas

Pinch onion powder

Pinch dill

At home: Pack noodles in a zip-top bag with dehydrated peas and celery. Pack seasoning packet and spices separately.

In camp: Pour ramen, celery, and peas into jar, fill with water, and let sit for 30 minutes or until noodles are soft. Drain, then add mayonnaise, spices, and tuna. Mix well.

Calories 558 Weight 5 oz.

Protein 25 g