Join BACKPACKER, Big City Mountaineers, and hikers around the country on Saturday August 1st, 2020, to celebrate our favorite mountains and the people who climb them!

Everyone with a pair of shoes and nearby hill or mountain is invited.

Let us know if you are interested in joining an existing hike, want to lead a group of hikers, or if you just plan on doing a solo summit! If you're not sure yet, let us know, and we will keep you in the loop as National Summit Day draws near.

Explore Summits and Hikes Close By

Looking for a peak near you? Start with our list of hikes by state and check back here regularly for new group hikes you can join.