Top Three Saltwater Rods

There’s a lot of specifics in choosing the right equipment for saltwater fishing, saltwater rods must be corrosion resistant and able to stand up to the rigors of ocean surf and fishing. But we bet you know those details already. So we’re going to help you get the best saltwater rod for your situation. We’ve given you our pick of telescoping rods, two-piece, and single-piece rods. See what you think of these great choices.

Traveler’s Choice

KastKing BlackHawk II Telescopic Travel Rod

Fish Anywhere Right Now. The KastKing BlackHawk II will have you landing those trophies quickly, no matter where or how you fish. With 14 lengths and actions, these six-piece telescoping rods are tough yet feel like a single-piece rod. Leave your reel attached with the line fully rigged so you can hit that last-minute spot on the way home. KastKing BlackHawk II rods are portable, convenient, and easy-to-carry.

What We Liked

Long-lasting strength is built in the Toray 24-ton Carbon Matrix blank and solid glass tip. Dead spots don’t exist thanks to multiple floating stainless steel line guides, Snug-Fit ferrules, and the smooth taper. The BlackHawk II series are equipped with EVA handles for comfort and feels well-balanced in your hand. Order Online.

Editor’s Top Pick

Shakespeare Ugly Stik Bigwater Spinning Rod

Strong and Sensitive. Ugly Stik Bigwater Spinning rods are finely crafted with graphite and fiberglass to meet the challenge of landing the big fish of the deep.

What We Liked

It’s an Ugly Stik and features toughness that you can feel in your palm. You can count on your investment to hold up to the challenges of the deep water. Ugly Stik lets you feel the play of the fish so you land more. The one-piece Ugly Tuff stainless steel guides won’t pop out and the lightweight EVA grips mean greater comfort on long trips on the water. The Ugly Stik Bigwater rod will give you long life enjoyment without the hassles. Purchase It Here.

Top Performer

Ecooda ThunderClap II Series 2-Pieces Casting/Spinning Fishing Rod

Portability Perfection. The Ecooda is the 2-piece saltwater solution for anglers on the go. This rod is a beast. Plenty of high-quality reinforced ceramic Guide Sets, placed just right so you can cast longer and more accurately. The solid Carbon Fiber construction is low on weight and high on strength.

What We Liked

There’s no reason to miss a strike at night. The tip glows in the dark so you can see it without having to hold a flashlight. The Ecooda comes with 35Lb drag and the ability to use lure weights up to 16 Oz. so it’s great for bringing in the big ones. And it has a comfortable EVA foam handle so your hands don’t tire so quickly. Satisfaction is guaranteed with a one year warranty. Buy It Online.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.