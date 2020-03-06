Top Tailgate Hitch Extenders

Sometimes, no matter how large your vehicle, you just can’t fit everything inside, on the roof, or even in tow. In these instances, you need a truck or hitch extender. These extenders give your truck, car, or SUV the room you need to carry larger, heavier items without scratching, denting or scuffing your vehicle. So, the next time you feel like your vehicle is limiting your adventures, ask yourself if you might just need a truck or hitch extender. When you’re ready to start shopping, here are four great options to consider.

Best for Pickups

Darby Industries 944 Extend-A-Truck

Always There When You Need It. Always be ready for when adventure calls with a dependable truck extension that’s kept on-hand.

What We Liked

This truck extension won’t just sit in your garage waiting for the next time you laboriously prepare for a trip. Instead, this compact extender sits easily flat behind your seat for the next time you need to use it, so it’s always there when you’re ready to go. Additionally, it can be adjusted for rooftop hauling. Get Yours on Amazon.

Best for Heavy Loads

ECOTRIC Pick Up Truck Bed Hitch Extender

Heavy Lifter. If you need to haul something heavier than usual, this extender has you covered.

What We Liked

This hitch extender has a weight capacity of up to 750 pounds, which is over twice what some other extenders offer. The hitch itself only weighs 27 pounds and has an adjustable width of 28 to 48 inches and an adjustable height of four to ten inches. Whether you’re hauling a load of firewood, a canoe, a kayak, or whatever you need, you can count on this extender to handle it. Buy on Amazon.

Best for Light Loads

MaxxHaul 70231 Hitch Mount Truck Bed Extender

Extra Support for Light/Moderate Loads. Don’t go over the top; just get what you need.

What We Liked

This truck bed extender is made for lighter loads, with a max weight capacity of 300 pounds. That’s okay, though, because this extender is made for those who really don’t need anything else. Whether it’s a rack, a ladder, or a load of pipes for a DIY home project, if it’s light and you just need a little extra room to haul, you’ll have exactly what you need with this extender. Shop on Amazon.

Most Flexible

Tricam SLE-1/SKLE-350 2 in 1 E-Z Hitch Mounted Load Extender

Flexible Option. This extender offers five different settings to carry any load.

What We Liked

Don’t stick with an extender that can only do one thing. Go with an option that will give you some range. This extender features five adjustable heights, so you can haul oversized cargo that’s all kinds of shapes, sizes, and weights. Pick One Up Today.

