Top Tailgate Hitch Extenders

Sometimes, no matter how large your vehicle, you just can’t fit everything inside, on the roof, or even in tow. In these instances, you need a truck or hitch extender. These extenders give your truck, car, or SUV the room you need to carry larger, heavier items without scratching, denting or scuffing your vehicle. So, the next time you feel like your vehicle is limiting your adventures, ask yourself if you might just need a truck or hitch extender. When you’re ready to start shopping, here are four great options to consider.
Author:
Publish date:

Best for Pickups

Darby Industries 944 Extend-A-Truck

Darby Industries 944 Extend-A-Truck

Darby Industries 944 Extend-A-Truck

Always There When You Need It. Always be ready for when adventure calls with a dependable truck extension that’s kept on-hand.

What We Liked

This truck extension won’t just sit in your garage waiting for the next time you laboriously prepare for a trip. Instead, this compact extender sits easily flat behind your seat for the next time you need to use it, so it’s always there when you’re ready to go. Additionally, it can be adjusted for rooftop hauling.  Get Yours on Amazon.

Best for Heavy Loads

ECOTRIC Pick Up Truck Bed Hitch Extender

ECOTRIC Pick Up Truck Bed Hitch Extender

ECOTRIC Pick Up Truck Bed Hitch Extender

Heavy Lifter. If you need to haul something heavier than usual, this extender has you covered.

What We Liked

This hitch extender has a weight capacity of up to 750 pounds, which is over twice what some other extenders offer. The hitch itself only weighs 27 pounds and has an adjustable width of 28 to 48 inches and an adjustable height of four to ten inches. Whether you’re hauling a load of firewood, a canoe, a kayak, or whatever you need, you can count on this extender to handle it.  Buy on Amazon.

Best for Light Loads

MaxxHaul 70231 Hitch Mount Truck Bed Extender

MaxxHaul 70231 Hitch Mount Truck Bed Extender

MaxxHaul 70231 Hitch Mount Truck Bed Extender

Extra Support for Light/Moderate Loads. Don’t go over the top; just get what you need.

What We Liked

This truck bed extender is made for lighter loads, with a max weight capacity of 300 pounds. That’s okay, though, because this extender is made for those who really don’t need anything else. Whether it’s a rack, a ladder, or a load of pipes for a DIY home project, if it’s light and you just need a little extra room to haul, you’ll have exactly what you need with this extender. Shop on Amazon.

Most Flexible

Tricam SLE-1/SKLE-350 2 in 1 E-Z Hitch Mounted Load Extender

Tricam SLE-1/SKLE-350 2 in 1 E-Z Hitch Mounted Load Extender

Tricam SLE-1/SKLE-350 2 in 1 E-Z Hitch Mounted Load Extender

Flexible Option. This extender offers five different settings to carry any load.

What We Liked

Don’t stick with an extender that can only do one thing. Go with an option that will give you some range. This extender features five adjustable heights, so you can haul oversized cargo that’s all kinds of shapes, sizes, and weights.  Pick One Up Today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

41QfhyDtJLL
OSP

Great Kayak Roof Carriers

Hit the road for your next trip without leaving the kayak behind. If you don’t have a kayak trailer or room in your vehicle to fit an entire kayak, then you’re going to want to mount that sucker to the roof.

1
OSP

Best Kayak Trailers

Whatever your reason for needing a kayak trailer, you can find one that fits your exact requirements.

1
OSP

Best Beach Shelters

While everyone wants a little fun in the sun when they’re headed to the beach, sometimes you need some extra shade as well.

81k5eUZnh7L._SX679_
OSP

The Best Kid's Life Jackets

When taking your child out on the boat, to the beach, camping by the lake, or even in a deep pool for the first time, safety should always come first. Thankfully, there is a range of products that can help you keep your child safe. One of these is, of course, life jackets. If you’ve been searching for the perfect life jacket for your child’s particular needs, take a look at these four options.

1
OSP

Best Kayak Paddles

If you’re in the market for a new kayak paddle, whether a newbie or advanced kayaker, then check out these four kayak paddle options that are all available on Amazon.

1
OSP

Top Camp Teapots

Nothing feels like home more than a comforting cup of tea or coffee. However, if you’re constantly adventuring, it can be difficult to have access to these simple pleasures.

9194uun0pWL._SX569_
OSP

Top Adult Life Jackets

To truly have a fun-filled day on the water, you need a comfortable life jacket that perfectly suits your favorite activities.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER