Top Saltwater Lures

There are about as many saltwater lures as there as types of fish in the sea. The hunt for the right ones can be exhausting. Saltwater lures need to be tough and able to attract their prey, who when caught, better stay hooked. You should also be able to use your lures more than once. We’ve tried to make your task of choosing easier by narrowing your choices down to these top-performers.
Editor’s Choice

Going Deep. The company based out of Key West, Florida knows what it takes to pull up the big ones. Amber Jack, Mutton, tuna, salmon, and more gobble these saltwater jigs like a kid in a candy store. With the choice of 80, 100, 150, and 200-gram jigs you can get as deep as you need. 

What We Liked

Captain Jay and his crew have created a solid jig with irresistible reflective laser film patterns. Their glow edge design provides night and deep water visibility with a choice of ten glow in the dark colors. The wounded fish high-speed action will fill your freezer for months. The hooks are reliably sharp and strong. Tough rings wrapped in Kevlar, along with quality paint provide long-term use. Order Online.

Best Design

Get Hooked. Razor-sharp dependability in hooks scientifically designed to attract more fish under any condition. The outstanding 3D and geometric patterning and colors reflect light in many angles so fish go on the attack. When a fish grabs hold of a Reediculous Flat Fall jig, the Mustad hooks and stainless steel rings ensure you land it every time.

What We Liked

Reeldiculous Flat Fall Ocean jigs are delivered in a canvas bag that has puncture-proof clear sleeves to safely store your lures. Military-grade Kevlar assist cords come with every six-pack. For even longer-lasting power, the solid ring has a test strength of 1000+ Lbs and the split ring tested out at over 256 Lbs so your hooks stay put. Purchase Yours Here.

Top Action

Powerfully Attractive. The Bomber Badonk-A-Donk high pitch is your solution for capturing saltwater fish even during windy days. Get ready for explosive top-water strikes as you deliver these beauties in the harbor or off of an inlet. 

What We Liked

We love the variety offered in these quality saltwater lures. Choices include 15 colors, three sizes, and two pitches that track through the water like a wounded baitfish. You can count on having sharp and resist corrosion hooks. Buy Now.

Best Bass Swimbait

Bass Can’t Resist. The Fastestever Jig Head Soft Swimbait lures are attractively irresistible. From tip to tail, Fastestever lures show special attention to detail. Realistic 3D laser fish eyes, plump trout shaped mouth, scale, and fins all made to make that lunker think it’s going after its’ next meal. 

What We Liked

Fastestever placed design at the top of the list. The environmentally-friendly soft bodies have an alluring smell, and the big tail action imitates natural swimming action. Bass, trout, perch, pike, crappie, walleye and more will attack these light and durable beauties. Weighting is perfected for long casting and deep sinking for more hook-ups without getting hung up in weedy areas. Each package comes with 6 lures in 6 colors (blue, green, silver, white, red-white, and black-red). They’re 3.54 inches long and weigh 0.31oz. Get Them Here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

